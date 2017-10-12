BlackBerry settles patent dispute with smartphone maker Blu Products
WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB) has reached a settlement in a patent dispute with smartphone maker Blu Products.
The two companies say they have signed a patent license agreement and ended their legal fight.
Under the deal, Blu will make on-going payments to BlackBerry.
Additional terms of the agreement were confidential, the companies said.
BlackBerry holds a portfolio of approximately 40,000 patents and applications covering a wide array of technologies.
The company says the deal will allow it to focus on further licensing opportunities in the mobile communications market.
