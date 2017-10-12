Life / Technology

BlackBerry settles patent dispute with smartphone maker Blu Products

WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB) has reached a settlement in a patent dispute with smartphone maker Blu Products.

The two companies say they have signed a patent license agreement and ended their legal fight.

Under the deal, Blu will make on-going payments to BlackBerry.

Additional terms of the agreement were confidential, the companies said.

BlackBerry holds a portfolio of approximately 40,000 patents and applications covering a wide array of technologies.

The company says the deal will allow it to focus on further licensing opportunities in the mobile communications market.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...