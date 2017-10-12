Bones, teeth show distinct ancient groups populated Newfoundland: DNA study
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — New genetic research suggests ancient groups who moved on to Newfoundland after the last ice age are distinct from the Beothuk who died off after Europeans arrived.
Samples of DNA passed from mothers to children suggest Maritime Archaic groups who lived on the island 5,000 years ago share no recent maternal ancestor with the Beothuk.
The Beothuk peoples lived in Newfoundland for hundreds of years before disease and loss of hunting grounds killed the last known survivor in 1829.
The study published today in the journal "Current Biology" is based on small archived samples of bone and teeth from 74 people.
They include 19 Beothuk samples analyzed with co-operation from aboriginal groups in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Study co-author Ana Duggan says the results help fill gaps in the archeological record.
The relationship between the older groups and the Beothuk had not been clear from artifacts such as ancient stone tools used to hunt seal and wild game.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix turning Edmonton diner into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return
-
Six million dollar lottery prize in limbo after couple splits
-
'Trying to take advantage:' Halifax police target drivers misusing bus lanes, adding to congestion
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.