Russia postpones launch of cargo ship to space station
MOSCOW — Russia's Mission Control says the launch of an unmanned Russian cargo ship to the International Space Station has been postponed.
The Mission Control didn't immediately give the reason for the postponement of Thursday's launch, which was announced minutes after the designated launch time at 12:32 Moscow time (0932 GMT). It said the launch is now set for Saturday.
The Progress MS-07 ship, carrying 2.5 metric tons (2.75 tons) of supplies, was to blast off from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan and dock at the station three hours later.
The ship is to deliver water, food and scientific equipment, among other items.
