Russian supply ship docks at International Space Station
MOSCOW — An unmanned Russian cargo ship has docked successfully at the International Space Station, delivering supplies to its six-member crew.
The Progress MS-07 ship, carrying 2.5 metric tons (2.75 tons) of water, food and scientific equipment, moored at the space outpost in automatic mode Monday two days after its launch from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.
Saturday's launch came after a two-day postponement and docking plan change.
Initially, the Progress cargo ship was to test a new regime for docking with the space station less than four hours after launch. But the Thursday launch was aborted after an unspecified glitch and space officials used the regular two-day regime.
