Cisco Systems buying BroadSoft for $1.9 billion cash
NEW YORK — Cisco Systems Inc. will pay about $1.9 billion cash to buy BroadSoft Inc. in a move aimed at expanding its communications software offerings.
The networking technology giant is paying $55 per share, marking a 2
Gaithersburg, Maryland-based BroadSoft provides telecommunications technology for businesses, including phone services, audio and video conferencing and virtual meetings.
BroadSoft's focus on small- and medium-sized businesses will help bolster Cisco's offerings, the San Jose, California-based company said.
"More and more businesses expect fully featured voice and contact
The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2018.
