Google parent company chairman Eric Schmidt touts Canada's AI strategy
A
A
Share via Email
The chairman of Google's parent company says Canada is smart to quadruple down on artificial intelligence.
Alphabet Inc. chairman Eric Schmidt calls out Canada specifically in a tweetstorm and lauds its efforts in AI among government, universities, large companies and startups.
The former Google CEO's social media comments come weeks after Ottawa released its short list of nine superclusters, as part of its strategy to bring together academia and industry to spur innovation in various areas including AI.
It also comes one week after one of Google's sister companies announced it would help build a high-tech neighbourhood on the Toronto Waterfront.
Alphabet-owned Sidewalk Labs won the competition to partner with Waterfront Toronto to develop the project as part of the Quayside neighbourhood.
Schmidt says he will be speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next week at its annual Go North technology conference in Toronto.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia off-duty police officer accused of assaulting woman in domestic dispute
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax with heavy rain, strong winds expected
-
Halifax police seek suspect they say stabbed woman, tried to steal her purse
-
'She was sensational:' New Brunswick dentist killed at conference in Alberta
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.