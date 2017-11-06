Cryptocurrency fund NextBlock scraps plans to go public, underwriter withdraws
TORONTO — A cryptocurrency-focused venture capital fund headed by a Toronto-based blockchain expert is abandoning plans to go public amid reports alleging it made misleading statements in its marketing materials.
NextBlock Global, led by author Alex Tapscott, says it stumbled in its efforts to take the company public and is giving existing investors back their original investments.
The fund's statement late Sunday follows reports that NextBlock Global's investor presentation allegedly incorrectly named four people as its advisers.
Meanwhile, an underwriter on the planned NextBlock private placement has pulled out.
Canaccord Genuity's president of capital markets told clients in an internal email today that due to ongoing developments it has withdrawn its participation.
NextBlock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
