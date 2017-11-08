CGI Group reports Q4 profit down from year ago due to one-time charges
MONTREAL — CGI Group Inc. says its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by one-time costs.
The consulting services firm says it earned $208.5 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from $274.4 million or 89 cents per share a year ago,
The most recent quarter included $65.3 million in restructuring costs and $1.9 million in acquisition-related and integration costs.
Excluding those charges, CGI says it earned $275.7 million or 93 cents per share for the quarter.
Revenue in the quarter totalled $2.61 billion, up from $2.58 billion.
CGI (TSX:GIB.A) provides technology and business consulting services around the world.
