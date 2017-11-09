Common pesticides starve, disorient birds with just a few seeds: research
A
A
Share via Email
SASKATOON — Research suggests that two of Canada's most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose both weight and their sense of direction.
University of Saskatchewan biologist Christy Morrissey found that one type of pesticide commonly applied to seeds caused sparrows to lose a quarter of their weight in three days.
That was with a dose equivalent to eating only a few pesticide-treated seeds.
Morrissey also found that a pesticide found in dozens of commercial products left the birds with no idea of where north was.
Morrissey says her findings, published today, may suggest why migratory songbird populations have been plummeting.
Health Canada is re-evaluating the use of some of the pesticides.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
Major Canadian brewer not a-moose-d by Vermont pub, waging trademark battle
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.