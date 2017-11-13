Global carbon pollution rises after 3 straight flat years
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Scientists say global carbon pollution went up this year after three straight years when it didn't go up at all.
Preliminary figures project that worldwide carbon dioxide emissions rose about 2
The report out Monday dashes hopes that emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas had peaked.
Most of this year's increase came from China. Carbon pollution declines in the United States and Europe were smaller than previous years.
The study by a team of international scientists was published Monday and is being presented in Bonn, Germany, during climate talks on the Paris accord.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
-
A Syrian man gave $120,000 to Canada to migrate here. Then he died. Now his family is out of luck
-
Okotoks home owner's doorbell video leads to capture of alleged invader
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.