Ride-hailing service Lyft expanding to Toronto market

A vehicle with the logo from the Lyft ride sharing service is shown at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Thursday, March 31, 2016 in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted S. Warren

TORONTO — Ride-hailing company Lyft is bringing its service to Canada.

In a blog post, the company says it's coming to Toronto.

It is Lyft's first expansion outside of the United States.

The company did not say exactly when the service would be available in the city, but says it will be "around to help ring in the holidays."

The move follows the controversial launch of rival Uber in Toronto a few years ago, which saw protests by taxi drivers.

Toronto city council introduced rules to allow the service to operate legally last year.

