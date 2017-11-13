Ride-hailing service Lyft expanding to Toronto market
A
A
TORONTO — Ride-hailing company Lyft is bringing its service to Canada.
In a blog post, the company says it's coming to Toronto.
It is Lyft's first expansion outside of the United States.
The company did not say exactly when the service would be available in the city, but says it will be "around to help ring in the holidays."
The move follows the controversial launch of rival Uber in Toronto a few years ago, which saw protests by taxi drivers.
Toronto city council introduced rules to allow the service to operate legally last year.
