Talk about vintage: Pottery shards show 8,000-year-old wine

This undated photo provided by the National Museum of Georgia in November 2017 shows a 3-inch (8-centimeter) shard of pottery vessels about 8,000 years old, found south of Tblisi, Georgia. Patrick McGovern of the Penn Museum in Philadelphia says the pieces had come from the base of jars that were probably used for fermentation and storage of wine. (National Museum of Georgia via AP)

NEW YORK — Pieces of broken pottery in the nation of Georgia provide the earliest known evidence for the origins of today's winemaking industry.

The eight shards were found to be roughly 8,000 years old. That's some 600 to 1,000 years old than the previous record, revealed by a wine jar found in Iran.

It's not the oldest evidence of winemaking; other evidence shows wine was produced in China much earlier.

But the Chinese wine used a wild grape that has apparently never been domesticated. Researchers say the Georgian wine was based on a Eurasian species that did undergo domestication and formed the basis for the vast majority of wine today.

The findings were released Monday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

