OMERS private equity buying majority stake in calibration services firm Trescal
TORONTO — The private equity investment arm of the OMERS pension plan has signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in calibration services company Trescal.
The deal with investment firm Ardian values Trescal at roughly $1 billion.
The companies said in a statement that the proposed deal will see the senior management make an equity re-investment into Trescal alongside OMERS Private Equity.
Based in Paris, Trescal has more than 3,000 employees in 22 countries around the world.
Its services include calibration and the repair and maintenance of test and measurement equipment.
OMERS Private Equity says it will help develop Trescal's service capability and make strategic acquisitions.
