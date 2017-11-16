Life / Technology

Interstellar visitor shaped like giant fire extinguisher

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A newly discovered object from another star system that's passing through ours is shaped like a giant pink fire extinguisher.

That's the word this week from astronomers who have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor.

Scientists are certain this 600-foot-long, pale pink asteroid or comet originated outside our solar system. First spotted last month, it will stick around for another few years before departing our sun's neighbourhood .

The International Astronomical Union, meanwhile, has approved a new designation for cosmic interlopers like this one. They get an "I'' for interstellar in their string of letters and numbers. The group has also approved a name for this object: Oumuamua, which in Hawaiian means a messenger from afar arriving first.

The Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii made the discovery in mid-October.

