Alberta judge to either sentence or dismiss woman convicted in son's death

CALGARY — A Calgary woman convicted in the death of her son by failing to seek medical treatment for his strep infection will soon learn her fate.

Tamara Lovett, who is 48, was found guilty in January of criminal negligence causing death.

Justice Kristine Eidsvik said Lovett "gambled away" the life of her son Ryan by treating his strep infection without seeking medical help in 2013.

Lovett's lawyer Alain Hepner has since argued the case should be dismissed because it took too long from the time she was arrested until her conviction.

If Eidsvik rules today that the case was unreasonably delayed, she could stay the proceedings in Lovett's case.

If the judge rejects the argument, she has said she will proceed directly to sentencing.

Lovett gave her son dandelion tea and oil of oregano when he developed the infection that kept him bedridden in their Calgary home for 10 days in 2013.

She said she thought he had a cold or the flu and didn't think his swollen lymph nodes, an oozing ear infection and jaundiced eyes were anything she couldn't handle.

The trial heard that Ryan Lovett was dead well before his mother called 911 to say he had stopped breathing.

Alberta's chief medical examiner testified the boy's body was full of group A streptococcus bacteria, which caused most of his major organs to fail.

It took 38 months for the case to run its course — beyond the 30-month time frame set out for superior courts by the Supreme Court of Canada in July of last year in the so-called Jordan decision.

But the Jordan decision allows for some flexibility for so-called transitional cases, where the charges were laid before the Supreme Court's decision was released in July 2016.

Prosecutor Jonathan Hak argued the Lovett case should fall under that category.