Ontario post-secondary school launches Mohawk language learning app
OHSWEKEN, Ont. — A southwestern Ontario post-secondary school has launched an app to help people learn Mohawk.
Six Nations Polytechnic says the app for Apple and Android devices comes on the heels of another successful launch last year that taught the Cayuga language.
The school says users can browse different categories to explore greetings, numbers, places, feelings, clans and nations.
It says users can listen to words and play games to test their knowledge.
Users can also test their reading, listening and speaking skills.
The school says demand has been high since the Cayuga language learning app that launched more than a year ago.
