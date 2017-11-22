Lofty Thanksgiving: Astronauts feasting on pouches of turkey
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronauts at the International Space Station will be feasting Thursday on pouches of Thanksgiving turkey.
The three Americans, two Russians and one Italian will also rip into single-serving bags of mashed potatoes, candied yams, cornbread stuffing and cranberry-apple dessert. Just add water and bon appetit!
Commander Randy Bresnik says he'll miss his wife's home cooking, but appreciate next year's Thanksgiving that much more.
Astronaut Mark Vande Hei (VAN-duh HI) says he expects to eat a lot, then take a nap just like when he's home in Houston.
Joe Acaba (AH-kah-bah) says celebrating in space is "a special treat" all its own.
The NASA astronauts say they won't have the day off. So they'll gather with their international crewmates in the evening for the big meal.
