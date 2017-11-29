Salmon farms spewing untreated bloodwater puts wild fish at risk: advocates

OTTAWA — An international corporate watchdog says Fisheries Minister Dominic Leblanc needs to stop fish farms from spewing water mixed with the blood of processed salmon into the ocean.

A video filmed by a B.C. photographer going viral this week shows clouds of red liquid billowing out of a pipe under the surface of the water in Brown's Bay, off the coast of Vancouver Island about 24 kilometres northwest of Campbell River, B.C.

Tavish Campbell, the photographer who made the video, says testing showed the blood-tainted water contained piscine reovirus which is deadly to wild salmon.

Campbell isn't affiliated with any advocacy group but grew up in the area and says he did the videos, with the help of a friend, because he wanted to see what was coming out of the pipes he knew were leading from the plants into the water.

In Norway, there are strict regulations about what fish processors have to do to disinfect what's known as bloodwater, because they know about the extensive diseases carried by farmed fish, Campbell says.

"In beautiful British Columbia we're just dumping it in the channel but it's out of sight so no one knows," Campbell says in the video, filmed in three separate dives between April and November.

His video shows the bloodwater being released just a few hundred metres from a school of juvenile wild salmon and along one of the main migratory routes for Pacific wild salmon.

Sum of Us, a U.K.-based advocacy group targeting corporations it believes are acting unethically, launched a petition Wednesday calling on Leblanc to change the Fisheries Act to force companies to properly treat wastewater so there are no viruses or other pathogens that can harm wildlife.

Sum of Us Canadian spokeswoman Emma Pullman said there are no regulations in Canada at either the provincial or federal level to control or monitor what is in the wastewater released into the ocean from fish farms and processing plants.

Both Leblanc and B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman have launched separate reviews of the matter since the video was first posted.

Leblanc has said effluent is a provincial matter, though he was disturbed enough by the video to ask his department to look into it.

NDP fisheries critic Fin Donnelly said Leblanc's job is to protect wild salmon and if water tainted with virus-infected blood is spewing into the ocean along migration routes then Leblanc is not doing that.

"This could be the final nail in the coffin of Pacific wild salmon," said Donnelly.

A spokesman for Heyman told The Canadian Press Wednesday there are provincial regulations for fish processing facilities that include the requirement of an effluent discharge permit. Two of the plants in the Campbell video were issued permits more than 20 years ago. One is in the process of being updated now to reflect more modern standards including better filtration and disinfection technology.

B.C. is also doing an audit of all fish processing plants.