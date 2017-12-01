BlackBerry ordered to pay Nokia $137M by international arbitration panel
WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. says the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration has ruled against the company in a dispute with Nokia Corp.
The arbitration panel awarded Nokia approximately $137 million.
BlackBerry says the dispute was related to whether certain payments allegedly due under a patent license contract between the companies were in fact owed to Nokia.
The company says it is disappointed, but accepts the decision.
BlackBerry noted the ruling did not change its assertion that Nokia is infringing on its intellectual property and said it's continuing to pursue lawsuits filed in both the U.S. and Germany.
Nokia says it believes that BlackBerry's claims of patent infringement are without merit.
