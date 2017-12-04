Hilton shark appears to be heading south after long sojourn off N.S.
HALIFAX — It appears a well-loved great white shark has finally taken his leave from Canadian waters and is heading south for the holidays.
Hilton the shark, who has his own Twitter feed and more than 18,000 followers, says on his feed that he has ventured to the coast of New Hampshire following a lengthy sojourn off Nova Scotia.
The cheeky 600-kilogram great white says in his latest tweet, "Where do I find Christmas celebrations in New England?"
Hilton first appeared on Nova Scotia's south shore in early August, charming locals with a wry Twitter feed chronicling his movements.
The almost four-metre-long shark was tagged by the research group Ocearch in March in South Carolina.
The group says Hilton's stay off the province may suggest it is a breeding ground for the species, which could help unravel the mysterious mating habits of great white sharks.
