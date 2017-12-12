Ancient penguin was as big as a (human) Pittsburgh Penguin
NEW YORK — Fossils from New Zealand have revealed a giant penguin that was the size of a grown man. In fact, it was about as big as the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The creature was about 5 feet, 10 inches (1.77
When the bird was standing, though, it was only about 5-foot-3 (1.6
The ancient penguin lived about 56 million to 60 million years ago. Researchers reported Tuesday that it's the biggest penguin known among those that have left substantial skeletons to analyze.
The biggest penguin today, the emperor in Antarctica, stands less than 4 feet (1.2
