AlarmForce shareholders approve sale of company to BCE
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — AlarmForce Industries Inc. says its shareholders have approved the sale of the company to telecom and media giant BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE).
The deal, initially announced in early November, is worth about $166 million.
AlarmForce (TSX:AF) says it expects the agreement to be completed by Jan. 5, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
When the deal was first announced, George Cope, the CEO of BCE and Bell Canada, says it would allow Bell to leverage its network in millions of Canadian homes in order to grow its position in security and automation services.
AlarmForce said the purchase price represented a 71 per cent premium to its closing share price of $9.34 on Nov. 6 and a 70 per cent premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price for the period ending Nov. 6.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.