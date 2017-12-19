Alberta releases draft plan to help endangered woodland caribou herds
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
EDMONTON — Alberta has released a draft plan in an attempt to help recover endangered woodland caribou.
The draft plan is in response to a federal deadline under the Species at Risk Act that passed in October.
Alberta says it's trying to find a balance between achieving self-sustaining caribou populations, meeting the federal requirements and addressing economic and environmental issues.
The province will spend more than $85 million in the next five years to restore caribou habitat, build rearing facilities and come up with other measures.
That total includes $9.2 million already spent on recovery efforts.
Restoration work has already started in the Little Smoky and A La Peche caribou ranges, where seismic lines are being deactivitated and trees are being planted.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.