Life / Technology

Space station gets 3 new astronauts, bringing crew back to 6

In a Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 photovprovided by NASA, from front left, NASA‚Äôs Scott Tingle, Anton Shkaplerov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency joined, from back left; Expedition 54 Commander Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and crewmates Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba of NASA aboard the International Space Station when the hatches between the Soyuz spacecraft and the orbiting laboratory officially opened Tuesday. (NASA via AP)

In a Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 photovprovided by NASA, from front left, NASA‚Äôs Scott Tingle, Anton Shkaplerov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency joined, from back left; Expedition 54 Commander Alexander Misurkin of Roscosmos and crewmates Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba of NASA aboard the International Space Station when the hatches between the Soyuz spacecraft and the orbiting laboratory officially opened Tuesday. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The International Space Station has three new residents, doubling its crew size.

An American, Russian and Japanese arrived at the orbiting lab Tuesday, two days after launching from Kazakhstan. They received special greetings from America's new ambassador to Russia. Ambassador Jon Huntsman gathered with the astronauts' families at Mission Control outside Moscow to watch the new crew's entrance.

Huntsman told newly arrived NASA astronaut Scott Tingle that he got a tear in his eye, as he watched Tingle's family when the hatches opened. Huntsman said it was "the most special thing" being there and feeling all the emotion.

Tingle flew up in a Soyuz capsule with Russia's Anton Shkaplerov (SKAP-ler-ov) and Japan's Norishige Kanai (Nor-ih-SHEE-gay Kuh-NIE.

The space station is now back to a full crew of six.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...