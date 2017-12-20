SpaceX unveils new Falcon Heavy rocket before January launch
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has unveiled its new Falcon Heavy rocket a month before its first launch.
Photos released Wednesday by SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk show the new rocket inside its Florida hangar. Missing is the cargo for the January test flight.
Musk has said the Falcon Heavy will launch his own cherry-red Tesla Roadster into space. First, though, SpaceX will test-fire all 27 of the rocket's engines at the pad. That's three times more engines than the company's Falcon 9, used to hoist satellites and space station supplies. SpaceX aims to conduct the test by the end of the month.
Musk has repeatedly warned there's a good chance the rocket could blow up. He heads up the Tesla electric car company.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
'Slow down:' Nearly 30 collisions reported in Halifax area after black ice forms Wednesday
-
Barry Sherman was under investigation for breaking lobbying rules
-
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.