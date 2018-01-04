Life / Technology

Low oxygen levels, coral bleaching getting worse in oceans

In this 2010 photo provided by the Smithsonian Institution, corals and crabs lie dead from low oxygen in Bocas del Toro, Panama. A study released on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 finds that oxygen levels dropping in the world‚Äôs oceans, choking large areas, is worsening and more of a complex problem than previously thought. (Arcadio Castillo/Smithsonian via AP)

WASHINGTON — Two new studies show global warming is making oceans sicker, depleting them of oxygen and harming delicate coral reefs more often.

The researchers say the lower oxygen levels are making marine life far more vulnerable. They say the problem is worsening and more complex than previously thought.

Oxygen is crucial for nearly all life in the oceans, except for a few microbes

A second study finds that severe bleaching outbreaks are hitting coral reefs four times more often than before as waters warm.

Both studies are in Thursday's edition of the journal Science.

