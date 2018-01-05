Telus to buy western portion of AlarmForce from Bell for $66.5 million
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Telus Corp. is buying the western operations of AlarmForce Industries from Bell Canada, which recently purchased the Toronto-based home monitoring company.
Telus (TSX:T) will pay about $66.5 million to acquire about 39,000 customer accounts in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan — representing nearly 40 per cent of the total AlarmForce customer base in Canada.
Bell and its Montreal-based parent BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) paid about $182 million to acquire AlarmForce in a deal that closed Friday.
It says there will be no immediate change for current AlarmForce customers and that Bell will work with Telus to ensure a smooth transition.
Telus says it looks forward to integrating all of the AlarmForce employees and contractors into its business.
Bell says AlarmForce CEO Graham Badun has agreed to stay on as a special adviser for six months.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.