SpaceX launches secret satellite Zuma on 1st flight of year
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year.
The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday night, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit.
SpaceX ended launch commentary five minutes into the flight, due to the classified nature of the U.S. satellite. But the company continued to broadcast the return of the first-stage booster to Cape Canaveral, where it landed upright as part of a recycling effort.
Northrop Grumman provided the satellite, for which government agency it wouldn't say. The name Zuma refers to a Southern California beach.
Last year was a banner year for SpaceX , with 18 launches. It's aiming for more this year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.