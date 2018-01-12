Puerto Rican astronaut reaches out to island's schoolkids
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first astronaut of Puerto Rican heritage has reached out to schoolchildren on the hurricane-bashed island.
Flying aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Joe Acaba fielded questions Friday from students at the Puerto Rico Institute of Robotics in Manati. One student asked how Puerto Rico looked from space after Hurricane Maria struck in September. Acaba says the first thing he noticed was the lack of electricity, making the island almost impossible to see at night.
Another youngster noted after the hurricane, Puerto Ricans had limited food to eat. Does Acaba find the limited space menu tough to swallow? He says the menu, while pretty good, repeats every week or two and does get monotonous.
