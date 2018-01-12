The search for peak Bitcoin continues as KFC Canada briefly accepts currency
Add KFC Canada to the list of companies looking to capitalize on the frenzied interest in cryptocurrencies.
The fast-food retailer offered to accept Bitcoins as payment for a $20 meal in a bucket Thursday, only for the limited time offer to sell out by Friday.
The company says it plans to offer more Bitcoin promotions, though some commenters pointed out that fees associated with Bitcoin transactions could double the price of the meal.
The volatility of Bitcoin prices has also made using the cryptocurrency for purchases a problem because holders of the currency worry about losing out on future potential gains.
Bitcoin, the most prominent of over a thousand cryptocurrencies now offered, climbed from around US$1,000 to over US$19,000 last year and now trades at around US$14,000.
The cryptocurrency is already accepted by a range of major companies including Microsoft, Expedia.com, Overstock.com, as well as at a number of fast-food franchises globally.
