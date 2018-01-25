Federal report shows punch of last year's Hurricane Harvey
WASHINGTON — The official numbers for last year's Hurricane Harvey are in, and they go beyond the 68 dead and $125 billion in damage.
Two locations got more than 5 feet of rain and 18 different parts of Texas logged more than 4 feet of rain.
And Harvey spawned 57 tornadoes.
That's from a report released Thursday by the National Hurricane Center.
Harvey was the first of three monster storms to hit the United States in 2017. Tallies on Irma and Maria are still being compiled.
Harvey was Texas' deadliest hurricane in 98 years. All 68 deaths were in Texas.
The hurricane
