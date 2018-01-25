NASA honours 7 killed on space shuttle Columbia 15 years ago
A
A
Share via Email
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is
Singer and songwriter Tal Ramon
Ramon performed two of his own songs. He later joined relatives of other astronauts killed over the decades, placing yellow, orange and pink roses at the Space Mirror Memorial. In all, 24 names are engraved in the large granite monument.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.