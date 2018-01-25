People get in the way of animal movements across the globe: study
A global study shows animals are moving distances two to three times shorter in areas disturbed by humans than in the wilderness.
The study is believed to be the first to bring together data from GPS collars on 803 animals from 57 different mammal species around the world.
It involved 114 scientists — including some who study animals in Western Canada — who used an animal-tracking database to archive material from researchers.
One of those scientists, Mark Hebblewhite, says the study is surprising because it shows animals around the world are changing their migration patterns because of people.
He says lower population numbers result when animals move less.
The study is being published Friday in the journal Science.
