Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Canada's polar bear protection is getting good marks from an international conservation group.

But the World Wildlife Fund says Canada could do better protecting important habitat and minimizing threats to the iconic predators.

The group issued its scorecard on all five nations with bear populations, grading them on how they've fulfilled promises made two years ago.

Canada is in the middle of the pack, behind Norway but well ahead of Russia.

But polar bear scientist Andrew Derocher, at the University of Alberta, says the scorecard is too kind.