CGI Group reports first-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago
MONTREAL — CGI Group Inc. said Wednesday it earned $285.3 million in its first quarter, up from $275.7 million a year earlier, as revenue improved 5.3 per cent.
The company said the profit amounted to 98 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 89 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $2.82 billion, up from $2.68 billion.
Compared with last year, CGI said revenue was up 4.9 per cent in constant currency as foreign exchange fluctuations helped boost revenue by $10.1 million.
Excluding specific items, CGI said it earned $288.0 million or 99 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from $277.6 million or 90 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
CGI provides technology and business consulting services around the world.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GIB.A)
