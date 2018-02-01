Canadian study of 32,000 toenails aims to shed light on prostate cancer
HALIFAX — They may be unappealing to some and not an obvious source of scientific data, but researchers are hoping a record-setting collection of 32,000 toenails will shed light on the most common form of cancer in Canadian men.
Scientists in the Maritimes and B.C. are examining toenail clippings from about 150 men with prostate cancer and comparing them to nails of men without the disease.
Dr. Jong Sung Kim of Dalhousie University in Halifax said they're looking for risk factors specifically related to environmental exposure to heavy metals in development of prostate cancer.
He says they're trying to detect cadmium and arsenic, since nails are said to be good biological materials to examine them in.
Researchers say they're hoping to build on an earlier Italian study indicating an increased risk of prostate cancer from cadmium exposure.
The work is a collaboration between researchers in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and British Columbia, with the two-year project is being funded by Prostate Cancer Canada and the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation.
Prostate cancer affects about one in eight men during their lifetime.
(Global News)
