Russian astronauts take spacewalk to upgrade station antenna

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Russian astronauts are taking a spacewalk to upgrade an antenna at the International Space Station.

Commander Alexander Misurkin (Muh-ZER-kin) and Anton Shkaplerov (Shu-KAP-luh-roff) floated outside Friday. Their job is to replace an old electronics box for the main antenna on the Russian side of the space station.

Original to the 250-mile-high outpost, these parts have been up there since 2000. The new electronics box will improve the communications with Moscow Mission Control.