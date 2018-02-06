The Latest: SpaceX test flight delayed because of high wind

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Latest on SpaceX rocket launch (all times local):

1 p.m.

SpaceX's big new rocket is ready to blast off on its first test flight. But high wind will keep it on the launch pad just a little longer.

Potentially dangerous gusts in the upper atmosphere forced the company to delay Tuesday's launch of the Falcon Heavy by almost an hour. Liftoff is now scheduled for around 3 p.m. from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It's the same launch pad used by NASA nearly 50 years ago to send men to the moon.

At liftoff, the Heavy will become the world's most powerful rocket in use today.

Thousands have gathered at the space centre , and surrounding beaches and parks, to watch the Heavy soar with a sports car as cargo.

6:46 a.m.

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is poised to blast off Tuesday afternoon from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

It's the long-awaited first test flight for the rocket. Once it soars, it will become the world's most powerful rocket in use today. The Heavy is equipped with three boosters and 27 engines designed to provide about 5 million pounds of thrust.