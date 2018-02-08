Asteroid coming close Friday: Don't worry, we're safe
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Another asteroid is headed our way — the second this week — but there's no need to worry.
The newly discovered space rock will pass within 39,000 miles (64,000
Designated 2018 CB, the asteroid is an estimated 50 feet to 130 feet (15
NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies says asteroids this size usually don't come this close — just once or twice a year.
It will be the second time this week an asteroid buzzes us. On Tuesday, an asteroid passed within 114,000 miles (184,000
