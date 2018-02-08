Asteroid coming close Friday: Don't worry, we're safe

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Another asteroid is headed our way — the second this week — but there's no need to worry.

The newly discovered space rock will pass within 39,000 miles (64,000 kilometres ) of Earth on Friday afternoon. That's less than one-fifth the distance to the moon.

Designated 2018 CB, the asteroid is an estimated 50 feet to 130 feet (15 metres to 40 metres ) in size, possibly bigger than the one that exploded over Russia in 2013.

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies says asteroids this size usually don't come this close — just once or twice a year.