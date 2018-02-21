Vice president brings advisory group to Kennedy Space Center
A
A
Share via Email
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. —
Pence convened the meeting Wednesday morning inside the building where NASA once prepped pieces of the International Space Station.
This is the second meeting of the National Space Council. Pence, its chairman, named a group of candidates to advise the council that includes Buzz Aldrin and other former astronauts and aerospace industry leaders.
Wednesday's meeting focuses on the Trump administration's plan to return astronauts to the moon and get them to Mars and "worlds beyond."
Pence toured Kennedy last summer just as the space council was being re-established after two decades.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.