BlackBerry alleges Facebook infringed on its patent, goes to court
TORONTO — BlackBerry Ltd. says it's taking Facebook to court in the United States over an alleged infringement over its intellectual property.
The company issued a statement Tuesday saying it had attempted for several years to resolve the claim through dialogue with Facebook, but has decided to pursue legal remedies out of an obligation to its shareholders.
BlackBerry's statement doesn't disclose details of the alleged infringement or what it's seeking from Facebook through the courts.
BlackBerry has fought several disputes over patent rights and other intellectual property property over the years.
Such cases are common among technology companies and can result in financial penalties or royalty payments if the claim can be proved in court or the parties reach a settlement agreement.
