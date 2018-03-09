Rogers to raise monthly internet prices starting Monday, Bell to raise its fees in April
For Rogers customers, prices will increase by $8 for most internet plans, while Bell will raise prices by $5 a month, with increased overage charges as well.
TORONTO — Two of Canada's biggest internet service providers are preparing to increase their monthly subscriber prices.
Rogers Communications will raise prices for most of its current internet plans by $8 a month, starting Monday.
For its lowest-price plan, there will be a smaller increase of $4 per month a package that delivers speeds of less than 20 megabytes per second.
In April, Bell Canada will increase its internet prices by $5 a month for Ontario customers and by $3 a month for its customers in Quebec.
Bell will also increase internet overage charges to $4 per extra gigabyte, from $3 per gigabyte.
Representatives for both companies said in separate emails that the price adjustments help fund improvements in the reach and capabilities of their networks.
