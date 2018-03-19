Aeroplan members to start earning miles on Amazon.ca purchases next month
MONTREAL — Aeroplan members will be able to earn points on most of their purchases on Amazon.ca starting on April 24.
The loyalty rewards program says members who visit Amazon.ca through the Aeroplan website will be able to earn at least one Aeroplan mile for every $1 dollar spent.
Aeroplan status members will be able to earn even more miles.
The announcement of the Amazon partnership follows news last week that Aeroplan members would no longer be able to earn miles at Esso gas stations starting later this year.
Aeroplan parent company Aimia Inc. has been working to prepare for the end of its agreement with Air Canada.
The airline served notice last year that it does not plan to renew its 30-plus year partnership when the current contract ends in 2020.
