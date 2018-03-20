Instagram feature letting users tap photos to buy products coming to Canada
TORONTO — Instagram is expanding its shopping feature to Canada.
The social media giant will allow businesses to tag products in their posts, which users can tap to purchase or learn more about.
The feature will also let businesses add a "Shop" tab to their profiles and collect data on how many people are tapping to see or buy their products via Instagram.
Alongside Canada, the feature will also be available in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Australia and the U.K.
It originally launched in the U.S. last year.
The social media giant said 200 million people visit business profiles on the app every day, but only one third already follow the company they're browsing.
