Clarification to March 19 story about BlackBerry Ltd.

WATERLOO, Ont. — The Canadian Press reported on March 19 that BlackBerry Ltd. chief marketing officer Mark Wilson said the company's new technology is focused on about 40,000 business people globally. The company has clarified the remark to say it is aiming to market to decision-makers in about 40,000 businesses worldwide.
