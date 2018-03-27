Health Canada warns about dangerous USB chargers as 1.5 million units recalled
Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and either return them or throw them away.
Health Canada is warning it has discovered numerous unsafe USB chargers during a national assessment of products on the market and a recall has been issued affecting more than 1.5 million units.
The federal agency has released a list of more than two dozen chargers that "pose an unacceptable risk of electric shock and fire."
Health Canada recommends consumers check that electrical products have a recognized certification mark before making a purchase.
The certification symbol should be on the product itself and not just the packaging.
A list of the recalled products: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66316a-eng.php
