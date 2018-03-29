Air Canada says some hotel bookings caught up in Orbitz data breach
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Air Canada says some customers who booked hotels through their travel partner Orbitz may have had their personal data stolen.
The company says Orbitz informed it that potentially 2,287 bookings through Air Canada hotel options could have been involved in a data breach of 800,000 records that Orbitz reported on March 20.
At the time, Orbitz refused to reveal if any data belonging to Canadian residents were compromised, saying "we do not share that level of detail."
Air Canada says the incident did not involve a cyberattack on Air Canada, and that it is no longer using the Orbitz platform that was breached.
The airline says it has reached out to all customers who accessed the Orbitz platform through aircanada.com in 2016 to let them know of the potential breach and the free credit monitoring being offered by Orbitz.
Orbitz says the data potentially exposed includes name, payment card information, date of birth, phone number, email address, physical and/or billing address and gender.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.