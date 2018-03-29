Waterloo-based InTheChat partners with Apple for beta business service
A
A
Share via Email
WATERLOO, Ont. — A Waterloo-based company is helping power a service Apple is testing that lets users contact businesses through the iOS Messages app.
InTheChat says it is one of six customer service platforms that offers integration with Apple's Business Chat service that is currently in beta in the U.S.
The company says it is the lone Canadian customer service platform enabled for Business Chat.
Business Chat lets users search for a business in Maps, Safari, Search and Siri and then gives them the option to ask questions about that business in a Messages window.
If they choose to ask questions, InTheChat routes their inquiries to an automated assistant or live agent to speedily answer questions or help them make purchases with Apple Pay within the service.
InTheChat offers digital technology that often involves self-service automation, routing and bot integration partnerships.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.