You rock! Saskatchewan university helps restore teen's geology museum

SASKATOON — A teen geologist from the Saskatoon area is feeling a bit more weighed down after a visit to the rock vault at the University of Saskatchewan last week.

But he's fine with that.

Prof. Kevin Amstell invited 13-year-old Judah Tyreman to visit the geology building to help replenish some of the rare rocks and minerals that were stolen from the teen last month.

Judah and his sisters opened the Sesula Mineral and Gem Museum and Rock Shop two years ago in Radisson, about 65 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The museum was receiving glowing reviews, but then a thief hit and stole between $6,000 and $8,000 worth of exhibits.

The professor wanted to help Judah resupply the museum, so he gave the boy and his family time on Thursday to pick rocks from the university vault to take home.

“This is a geologist’s candy store,” Judah said of the visit.

The teen and his sisters were told to pick any rock specimens they liked. The three searched through hundreds of shelves and selected a variety of fossils and gems to bring back to their Radisson home.

“It’s quite amazing. There’s so many pieces,” Judah said. “I’m so honoured.”

Anstell said many of the rocks in the vault had been sitting in the basement of the geology building since it was constructed in 1986.

“Once I heard on the news about the break-in, I decided it was obvious the department would want to help him re-stock,” Anstell said.

He noted the teen’s knowledge of the field was impressive.

“I was amazed ... he could identify minerals very, very quickly,” the professor said.

“He would put many of our students to shame.”

Anstell said he hopes to convince Judah to attend the University of Saskatchewan's geology program when he’s ready.

For now, the boy is focusing on his own short-term plans for his rock museum.

The family is contemplating an expansion — including a 19th-century mine theme in the basement.