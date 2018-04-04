The centre of the Milky Way is teeming with black holes
WASHINGTON — The
For decades, scientists theorized that circling in the
Astronomers poring over old x-ray observations have found signs of a dozen black holes in the inner circle of the Milky Way. And since most black holes can't even be spotted that way, they calculate that there are likely thousands of them there. They estimate it could be about 10,000, maybe more, according to a study in Wednesday's journal Nature .
"There's lots of action going on there," said study lead author Chuck Hailey, a Columbia University astrophysicist. "The galactic
The stellar black holes are in addition to — and essentially circling — the already known supermassive black hole, called Sagittarius A , that's parked at the
In the rest of the massive Milky Way, scientists have only spotted about five dozen black holes so far, Hailey said.
The newly discovered black holes are within about 19.2 trillion miles (30.9 trillion
Earth is in spiral arm around 3,000 light years away from the
Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb, who wasn't part of the study, praised the finding as exciting but confirming what scientists had long expected.
The newly confirmed black holes are about 10 times the mass of our sun, as opposed to the central supermassive black hole, which has the mass of 4 million suns. Also the ones spotted are only the type that are binary , where a black hole has partnered with another star and together they emit large amount of x-rays as the star's outer layer is sucked into the black hole. Those x-rays are what astronomers observe.
When astronomers look at closer binary black hole systems they could then see the ratio between what's visible and what's too faint to be observed from far away. Using that ratio, Hailey figures that even though they only spotted a dozen there must be 300 to 500 binary black hole systems.
But binary black hole systems are likely only 5
There are good reasons the Milky Way's black holes tend to be in the
First, their mass tends to pull them to the
Hailey said it is "sort of like a little farm where you have all the right conditions to produce and hold on to a large number of black holes."
Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears . His work can be found here .
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
